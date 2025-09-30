People have been learning the art of topiary from experts thanks to National Heritage Lottery funding.

The event at Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue involved 25 people from Clipsham, Castle Bytham and the surrounding areas who were taught techniques for using shears and secateurs, including how to sharpen the tools.

They received the expert tuition from Darren Lerigo of topiary business Modern Mint and Chris Poole, a former chairman of the European Boxwood and Topiary Society.

One of the workshop groups at Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue. Photo: Submitted

And while professional contractor Euan McLaren will continue to handle the major clipping work at Clipsham with mechanical cutters, the Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue Trust is focusing on community involvement.

Dr Patrick Candler, chairman of the trust, said: “The topiary training event on September 20 was a brilliant success all round.

“The two workshops we held were fully engaging, fun, and informative, with all participants able to get a real handle on what topiary takes.

“This is a really positive first for Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue Trust, and it would be great to do it again next year.”

As well as giving the tutees hands-on experience of cutting yews at the visitor attraction, Darren and Chris have spent time creating new designs on the trees, including the National Heritage Lottery Fund logo, as well as keeping existing ones in trim.

Chris said: “It was great for Darren and me, as part of the European Boxwood and Topiary Society (UK), to assist in bringing back clarity and finesse to some of the designs in the avenue's yew trees.

“Over the years the numbers, letters, and outlines had started to get out of shape and alignment. In Concorde's case, it had morphed into a Christmas tree rather than a supersonic aeroplane.

Darren Lerigo of topiary business Modern Mint and Chris Poole, a former chairman of the European Boxwood and Topiary Society. Photo: Submitted

“Hopefully we have also imparted the knowledge needed to get volunteers involved in the future care of this one-of-a-kind historic site.”

The Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue is a landmark more than two centuries old which features 137 shaped yew trees.

The trees received their first topiary in 1870 from Amos Alexander, who worked for John Davenport-Handley of the Clipsham Estate.

A new pattern for The National Heritage Lottery. Photo: Submitted

A trainee topiarist gets to work with the help of experts Darren Lerigo and Chris Poole. Photo: Submitted

They decided each tree would be different, depicting local people and important events. This tradition continued for generations and among the designs are the Queen’s jubilees and the first moon landing in 1969.

The charity Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue Trust formed in 2018 to maintain the attraction and recently gained National Heritage Lottery funding of £114,650 delivered over five years.

The money is being used for community education and involvement and to continue to build a lasting legacy.

National Heritage Lottery Funding external evaluator Graham Hackett, of Osprey Delivers, also attended and said he it was ‘a delight’ to see the interaction between the people at the workshops, and that preserving heritage assets in this way is critical for the community and the nation.