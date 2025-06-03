Safety concerns about a prolonged A1 carriageway closure have led to a nearby road being shut — with motorists warned it could be closed for 17 months.

The Old Great North Road in Stibbington has been closed between the truck stop and the A1 slip road near Sibson Lake.

Cambridgeshire County Council’s road safety team and the police had become concerned about inconsiderate driving and rat-running due to the closed A1 southbound carriageway between Water Newton and Sibson.

The closed section of road in Stibbington. Photo: Google

In a legal document imposing the order, a council officer said the closure of the Old Great North Road is necessary for public safety reasons and will remain in place until November 2026. It could be lifted before then if work is completed sooner.

One lane of the A1 southbound carriageway has been closed - a mile long stretch between Water Newton and Sibson - since a fatal crash on November 1 last year.

A lorry driver was found dead at the scene after his lorry left the A1 and crashed in a field.

The culvert which carries the main road over Billing Brook near Water Newton was damaged in the incident but, due to its location near the remains of a Roman town, repairs are yet to take place.

Drivers have been facing long delays during the closure.

A spokesperson for National Highways, which is responsible for the road, previously said that full repairs won’t be carried out until 2026 or 2027.

However, it is hoped the closed lane will be reopened under a temporary speed restriction by the end of this summer.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “We are in the process of designing a solution that will allow us to open both lanes later this year.

The bridge on the A1 at Water Newton. Photo: Google

“We are liaising with Cambridgeshire County Council to mitigate the impact on local communities.”

During the closure there is still access to properties off Old Great North Road, including businesses such as Adventure Nene Watersports and Nene Valley Railway.

