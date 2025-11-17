An application has been made to remove the cash machine and signs from a bank branch.

Lloyds announced in September it is closing at 65 High Street, Stamford, on January 20 next year.

Now an application has been made to South Kesteven District Council on behalf of the banking giant to alter the listed building by removing its hole in the wall, as well as external and internal-facing signs, and to restore stonework and other materials.

Lloyds Bank in Stamford will close in January

There are plans for a banking hub in Stamford, which would serve customers who bank with a number of providers.

According to Cash Access UK, the search is on for a property in Stamford to house the banking hub.

Cash Access UK opened a banking hub inside the former Lloyds branch in Oakham in April last year.

It is not known if a new occupant has been found for 65 High Street.