With the help of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, we look back through the newspaper's archive to find interesting stories from years gone by…

10 years ago

Designer clothes fair raises money for charity

A designer clothes fair raised a record-breaking total for good causes.

The annual Good and New Clothes Sale, held at Barnsdale Lodge Hotel on Friday and Saturday, attracted hundreds of people keen to grab a few bargains.

Debbie Sorter and Diana Nicols try out hats 10 years ago

Lively interest at the jewellery table 10 years ago

This year it was linked to For Rutland In Rutland, which is the fundraising arm of the county's Citizen's Advice Bureau.

Clothes sales alone brought in £45,000, money which will be used to fund the Rutland wellbeing partnership advisor role.

More money was raised through ticket sales for Friday’s event and donations over the weekend.

Tickets cost £15, which included a glass of champagne and canapes from Hambleton Hall. Trish Ruddle, who set up For Rutland In Rutland to raise money for good causes in the county, was delighted with the total raised.

"It was absolutely amazing," she said. "We do think it was probably a record. We are thrilled to pieces.

"I'm really grateful for everyone's support. It's not just people from Rutland who come.

"One lady that came from Devon has been coming for 30 years.

"I had a message from her the day after. She thinks she got the best selection she has ever had.

"It's been a huge success with an awful lot of help from people in the area.

"A lot of very kind people have supported us."

Visitors were able to browse more than 70 rails of high quality and never worn clothes and accessories, including a designer room, children's room, accessories room and non-designer area.

The sale previously raised money for Macmillan Cancer Support, but this year organ-isers decided to help For Rutland In Rutland. Mrs Ruddle thanked all those who helped organise the sale.

There were some clothes left over, and these have been donated to the Loros hospice charity.

School joins together to help refugees

Pupils, parents and teachers have joined an appeal for old clothes to send to young refugees in a camp in Bulgaria.

Shawa annd Miraf wearning clothes donated by the Willoughby School 10 years ago

Earlier this year the Willoughby School in Bourne collected clothing and toys to send to pupils at a school in the Harmanli refugee camp.

Originally the school was for children aged five and under, but founders decided to expand it to those aged up to 18 due to huge demand.

Headteacher Adam Booker said the appeal was a great way for Willoughby to support its Rights Respecting School status, which was awarded by Unicef last year.

Part of the requirement for the award was to teach pupils about children in different parts of

the world Mr Booker added: "The parents were wonderfully responsive, as usual.

"We thought it would be good to see if we could do something to show that we are always an outward-looking school.

“Now some of the pupils are swapping letters with the kids in Bulgaria, which is great.

"Our pupils have really been up for it. If the school can help just one child in Bulgaria then the world is a better place."

The Harmanli refugee camp was set up to cope with an influx of people escaping conflict in the Middle East.

Most walked hundreds of miles to find safety. The aim of the school is to teach the children English in the hope they can move on one day to a brighter future.

Sadie Clasby, whose mother Gil set up the school, said: “Most children arrive in Bulgaria with only the clothes they are wearing.

“These are normally weather-appropriate and quickly became very scruffy.

“Parents cannot afford to buy new clothes as they have spent the last of their money on getting to Europe.

“When the children have new clothes from donations they have a reason to feel special and smile again, even more so when they are told the clothes are from England.

“All the children who come to our play school say it is the only good thing about their refugee camp.

“We would not be able to run our school if it wasn’t for a few kind people who have donated resources and toys.”

Youngsters learn about building sites

Youngsters from a primary school in Bourne received a valuable lesson about safety on building sites thanks to Taylor Wimpey East Midlands.

Taylor Wimpey staff members Nick Upex and Lucie Grundy with pupils at Bourne Academy 10 years ago

The leading housebuilder - which is currently building high-quality new homes at its Oak Spring Gardens development off Raymond Mays Way in Bourne - organised for sales manager Nick Upex to host an assembly at Bourne Abbey Primary Academy for Key Stage 2 pupils in Years 3 to 6.

Nick highlighted the many dangers that building sites pose before explaining how important it is to have the right clothing and equipment to avoid accidents on site.

He also demonstrated how to correctly handle tools and materials, before showing the pupils a short video about safety in construction.

Deputy headteacher Sarah Buttress said: "Nick came very well prepared and had a great way of talking to the children-he was very informative.

"He spoke about everything from taking care when lifting bricks, to the importance of wearing hard hats, hi-visibility clothing and steel toe cap boots.

“It was a great assembly and it has done a brilliant job of raising awareness about safety on building sites. We want to say a big thank you to Nick and Taylor Wimpey for giving our pupils the opportunity to learn about this important topic."

Mariana Knight, regional sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey, said: "Children are naturally curious about the things going on around them, which is why we felt it was important to highlight the dangers of playing or going near building sites."

School receives national teaching recognition

Bourne Westfield Primary Academy has been selected to become a National Teaching School.

Bourne Westfield Academy headteacher Elaine Radley with pupils Connor Ely and Sophie Walker 10 years ago

Teaching schools take a leading role in recruiting and training new entrants to the profession, identifying leadership potential and providing support for other schools.

Bourne Westfield is one of 61 schools in England to be granted teaching school status in the latest round.

Introduced in 2011, teaching schools are rated as “outstanding”.

They work with partner schools in an alliance to ensure high quality school-led initial teacher training and professional development opportunities for teachers at all stages for their career.

They raise standards through supporting other schools, engage in research and development, and ensure the most talented school leaders are spotted and supported to become headteachers.

Headteacher Elaine Radley said: “This is a great opportunity to work with our partner schools to support education across the south of Lincolnshire and we are looking forward to developing practice together.”

The National College for Teaching and Leadership has responsibility, in partnership with headteachers from the Teaching Schools Council, for the designation and of the teaching schools programme.

Chief executive Charlie Taylor said: “Bourne Westfield should be very proud of this achievement.

“The school has been recognised as a centre of excellence in its area, with outstanding performance and a track record of raising standards.”

25 years ago

Kevin to hike Grand Canyon for charity

Cycling around Rutland Water is a feat in itself but the Grand Canyon will be the biggest challenge in one Stamford man's life.

Cycling out for Scope Kevin Lincoln 25 years ago

Kevin Lincoln, a 51-year-old computer systems consultancy manager, will be travelling to America to take part in the Grand Canyon Bike Away for Scope.

Kevin, along with other people from around the country, will be cycling more than 400km in four days across arid desert, difficult gravel tracks and finally through a pine filled landscape to the south rim of the Grand Canyon.

The American adventure will take Kevin through some of the world's most famous natural wonders, including the vividly coloured Kodachrome Basin and the extraordinary spheres and nidges of Bryce Canyon.

Kevin said: "I am taking this challenge very seriously and I don't want to let down my sponsors.

"I am training three times a week and building up the distances 1 cycle. I have pledged to raise £2,500 for Scope.

“They are one of the largest disability charities in the UK and I want to support their work with adults and children with cerebral palsy."

Brian hangs up hammer and chisel for final time

A Stamford Stonemason has hung up his hammer and chisel after working for 50 years with the same firm.

Brian Scott with his tools of trade 25 years ago

Brian Scott (65), of Melrose Close, started working for E Bowman and Son, on Cherryholt Road, as an apprentice in 1950.

He retired this month to spend more time with his grandchildren and in the garden.

“Brian said: "I enjoyed working at Bowmans and would like to have carried on working there if it wasn't for my bad hip."

David Espin, director of E Bowman and Son, said: "He was a good, solid worker and a reliable stonemason.

“He is a smashing fellow and a lovely workmate as well as a friend."

Brian met his wife Brenda while doing some work for Bowmans on a church tower in Braunston.

Her parents owned a pub in the village where Brian went for a drink when he needed a break. Brian and Brenda have now been married for 40 years and have three children and four grandchildren.

Brian would like to say thank you to Bowmans for treating him so well over the years.

Villagers unhappy about phosphorus

Up to 750 tonnes of phosphorus may be stored down the road from hundreds of homes in a village.

George Heys of Stamford Storage at the site where the phosphorus would be kept 25 years ago

The potentially hazardous substance, shipped in from China via Felixstowe, will be kept at Stamford Storage in Essendine if permission is granted.

But the prospect of living next to hundreds of tonnes of phosphorus has not been welcomed by the community in Essendine.

Essendine parish councillor Dr John Slater, said: "The general feeling is that it is not a suitable substance to have in a residential area like Essendine.

"Phosphorus is not just toxic but is flammable as well and can catch fire if it is allowed to dry out.

“The site is within 300 metres of the nearest houses, and all but five of the houses in the village lie within a 600 metre radius."

Dr Slater also said Essendine Parish Council has sent a 10 point objection to Rutland County Council about the plan to store phosphorus on their doorstep.

But George Heys, director of Stamford Storage, said the scheme was safe.

He denied claims phosphorus was explosive, and said the substance would be stored in impact tested containers meeting stringent guidelines laid down by the Health and Safety Executive.

A site inspection was carried out by the HSE on February 17 and a report will be sent to Rutland County Council in the next few weeks. The issue was also due to be discussed by the parish council on Wednesday.

Rutland County Councillor Chris Parsons said there must be more suitable places around the country to store phosphorus, and suggested disused airfields as an option.

The phosphorus is used in the production of detergents, flame retardants, and toothpaste, as well as in meat and cheese processing, and the agrochemicals industry.

Prisoners raise money for rugby player

Inmates at Stocken Prison have used rugby player Chris White.

Boxer Colin McMillan with some of the inmates at Stocken Prison 25 years ago

Prisoners were joined by former world featherweight champion Colin McMillan during the 300 tonne charity lift.

The idea of the event was to move the weight during squats, bench press and dead lift and in the end 414 tonnes was lifted.

Chris (18) of Tinwell, was hooker for Stamford Town Rugby Club's fourth team in a match against Stocken Prison in December when he broke his neck during a scrum.

The money, which included £500 raised during the lift and £300 from the prison service, will go towards a £5,000 motorised wheelchair for Chris.

A visit to the bakery

Askers Bakery on Kings Mill Lane is a family run business, passed down from generation to generation, and is now owned and run by Stuart Asker and his son Kerry.

Stuart Asker bakes some bread in the 200-year-old coal fired oven 25 years ago.

All the bread and cake recipes have been handed down from father to son and made by hand according to the old traditions of family baking, including bread, organic bread, gingerbread men and croissants.

If your mouth is not watering yet it soon will be. I popped into the bakery one afternoon to get a taste of how a seasonal tradition is made at a traditional bakers and to investigate the secret recipe behind the secret cross.

Kerry and Stuart took me through the whole process. At 5.30am, when most people are still in their beds, the original coal fired oven is lit ready for the first batch of hot cross buns.

The oven is more than 200-years-old and is permanently warm. If it cools down too much the roof of the oven will fall in as the bricks contract - not a comfortable thought with my head stuck in the oven having a nosey.

A messy mixture of eggs, butter and sugar are added to a flour base and put into a giant food processor about 20 times the size of your average table top food processor.

The dough is then left to prove for an hour giving the bakers plenty of time to lick out the mixing bowl.

Once mixed to a dough, fruit is added as well as lemon juice and then left to ferment again.

After the resting period, the dough is ready to be divided into five pound lumps (the technical term for a bun before it has been cooked), with the help of a dividing machine.

The lumps are then placed on trays and left to prove again, under steamed conditions, until they have doubled in size - the bigger the better in my opinion.

They are then hand moulded into buns ready to go into the oven. The secret crosses are then put on the buns and cooked in the old oven for about 15 minutes. By 7.30am the whole process is complete.

Stuart said: "Years ago people used to queue up outside the bakery on Good Friday morning, ready to buy their warm hot cross buns to eat for break.

"Nowadays, all the buns are made in very small batches and delivered to the shop on Red Lion Street, as they are needed. This way they remain fresh for the customers."

In following the progress of the hot cross bun from the bakery to the bakers, I have failed to find out Askers secret recipe for the cross. I did try but was told it is highly confidential information. I have decided to stop thinking about it and to just enjoy the final product. In other words do not use your loaf, eat it.

50 years ago

Nine members of the Rutland Riding Club have just completed a successful course of six weekly evening classes of instruction for rider and horse with Mrs J. Sturrock, at the Wharf, Market Overton.

100 years ago

Twelve New Voters - Twelve new voters were added to the list of the electorate in the Rutland and Stamford Division at a Revision Court presided over by Mr. C. Atter, deputy registration officer, on Thursday.

150 years ago

The steam plough has been at work on Stamford racecourse, the sward is in furrows for arable culture, the rails are removed, and all that now remains to remind turfmen of the field where so many gallant struggles have been made with first class horses are the grand-stand and the fenced in ring. The road to the racecourse has also undergone such a metamorphosis that natives of the town re-entering Stamford by the London road can scarcely recognize the locality.

200 years ago

On Sunday morning last, some person maliciously cut and maimed a horse the property of Mr. Hopkins, of Uppingham - a reward of 30 guineas is offered for discovery of the cowardly and diabolical incendiary.