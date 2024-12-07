A ladies’ fashion shop which promises ‘something for everyone’ has opened in a town centre.

Rebecca Wade’s career in fashion began as a teenager working on the tills at Dorothy Perkins in Stamford’s High Street

Since then she forged a career in the industry, managing high street fashion stores and most recently running Beales department store in Westgate, Peterborough.

Rebecca Wade of B Boutique by Rebecca

Six years ago, Rebecca stepped back from her career to have a family and within eight weeks fell pregnant with her son Oliver.

But in lockdown she felt the pull to return to ladies’ fashion and launched B Boutique by Rebecca, starting out on the retail website Etsy and delivering locally to people’s homes, before opening her first shop in St Peter’s Street, Stamford, in May.

Rebecca, 42, said: “It was fabulous in the summer months and we had lots of customers.

Inside the new shop

“As we moved into autumn I was concerned about whether customers would venture out of the town centre to visit the shop.”

Her landlady allowed her to move the shop into unit which had been occupied by All Good Market in St Paul’s Street, which although a smaller building has better footfall.

“I know we can be a lot busier here,” said Rebecca, who lives in Stamford.

“I was sold as soon as I came to look at this shop unit. It’s really nice to feel part of the town and we have had a great reaction so far.”

The shop stocks a range of women's clothes

B Boutique by Rebecca specialises in ‘comfortable and affordable Italian fashion’, including dresses, trousers and leggings, skirts, tops and blouses, and footwear.

Rebecca has chosen Italian garments as the sizing is more flexible and allows her to cater for plus sizes. She also stocks handbags and accessories.

B Boutique by Rebecca has moved to St Paul's Street in Stamford

With her son now five, Rebecca balances her shop around being a mum and her partner Matthew’s decorating business.