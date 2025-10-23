A clothing retailer announced the opening date of its new Stamford store.

Work is still underway to transform one of the vacant units at the former Wilko site into a home for Weird Fish.

The High Street site was divided into two following Wilko’s closure in September 2023, with the other unit now occupied by Magnet Kitchens, which opened last month.

Weird Fish, in High Street, Stamford, plans to open its doors next month. Photo: Iliffe Media

The company said it plans to holding an opening party on Saturday, November 1.

Free goody bags worth £50 will be handed out to the first 50 purchasing customers.

Weird Fish also has a shop in Spalding.

The firm was founded in 1993 and has since opened 36 stores, with the Stamford shop being its second site in Lincolnshire.