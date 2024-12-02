Two large screen tablets have been donated to Birch Tree Café, which provides work and life-skills training for young people with Down syndrome.

The tech gift was from Stamford XT, a group of ex-Round Table members that raises funds for local charities, and from Albion Computers.

Birch Tree in Easton-on-the-Hill was chosen after Maggie Scott, who chairs the trustees at the café, was asked if they had any ongoing projects.

John Willoughby, left, makes the presentation

She had said they hoped to acquire the large screen tablets to show their young people how to navigate the internet and use useful online sites effectively and safely.

XT members Mark Norman and John Willoughby went to Birch Tree to present team members with two iPad Air tablets and accessories.