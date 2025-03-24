Club members are taking action against drivers who don’t play by the rules.

Stamford and District Indoor Bowls Club is based off Exeter Gardens, where it has a car park for members and visiting players.

But according to club chairman Keith Rippin, other people using the car park means paid-up members and legitimate guests are struggling to find spaces.

Stamford Indoor Bowls Club shares an entrance off Exeter Gardens with Stamford Bridge Club

As a result, the club is introducing automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras combined with fines for those who don’t log their vehicle registration with the club.

Keith said: “The club appreciates that the move may cause some disruption at first but, as our members have to pay rent to the local authority in respect of the car parking spaces we lease from them, then we feel it is only right that they should be able to enjoy uninterrupted right to use those spaces”.

Stamford Indoor Bowls Club has more than 400 members who pay annual subs, some of which is used to pay rent to South Kesteven District Council, which owns the site off Exeter Gardens.

Stamford Indoor Bowls Club is introducing ANPR cameras to protect its parking spaces, which can be seen in the centre of the photo. Stamford Bridge Club parking is at the top-right. Image: Google

In preparation for the arrival of ANPR cameras, club members are being asked to give their vehicle registration details to the management.

When the cameras start to be used, Creative Car Parks will fine people parking ‘illegitimately’ in the bowls club car park. People driving across the site without parking will not be fined.

Stamford Bridge Club, which has its premises and a car park next door, will not be introducing parking restrictions.

ANPR cameras have been introduced at Stamford’s GP surgeries, St Mary’s in Wharf Road and Sheepmarket off Ryhall Road.

Cameras were also added at Stamford Hospital, although the hospital trust has not yet said these are in use.

