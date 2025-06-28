Every year the English Bridge Union publishes the top affiliated 50 clubs by participation, writes Trevor Thrower of Stamford Bridge Club.

In 2024 Stamford Bridge Club achieved second place in the list for the first time. The 2025 list has just been published and Stamford have retained that position for another year.

Hand of the Week from Stamford Bridge Club

Stamford's annual Café Bridge will take place on Friday, July 4. This will involve 24 bridge players moving round six venues in Stamford with lunch in one of them. The proceeds will go towards the mayor's charity.

This month's hand involves a defensive problem. After a 1C opening bid by West North will make a takeout double. South has 9 points and a good 5-card heart suit and should jump to 2H. North will bid the game in hearts. West will lead the Ace and King of clubs to the first two trick, with East playing the 3C and the 4C in that order which will show an odd number of cards in the suit.

West can see three defensive tricks but from where is the setting trick going to come. West knows that South must have the the Kings of both red suits and almost certainly the Queen of hearts. West can see that North has 4 spade tricks in dummy. The only card that may of use may be the Knave of hearts. How is this going to be of any use to the defence?

Trevor Thrower, of Stamford Bridge Club

West should see that if they play the third round of clubs, this will give declarer a ruff and discard but when West regains the lead with the ace of trumps, West can now play a fourth round of clubs so that East can ruff with the knave of hearts, declarer will have to ruff with his other top heart honour promoting your 10H for the setting trick.

Tips of the Week

When you need a specific card to defeat the contract play partner for that card.