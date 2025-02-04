Sports club members are feeling optimistic about the year ahead as plans to refurbish their clubhouse move forward.

Stamford Rugby Club’s committee had originally intended to completely rebuild their facilities but were forced to scale back the plans as a result of rising costs.

Instead the club is now part-way through refurbishing its clubhouse in Hambleton Road.

Stamford Rugby Club hopes to rebuild its clubhouse

The changing rooms have been revamped and the floodlights upgraded but the club is waiting for South Kesteven District Council to grant planning permission for some of the other alterations. It is hoped this will be granted in time for work to start on May 1 at the end of the current season.

Club president Nigel Parkinson said: “The club has enjoyed a really positive first half of the season at all levels. The membership continues to thrive and the support at match days has been fantastic.

“All of the volunteers associated with the club have been doing a fantastic job and the energy levels throughout the club are at a high. All in all it looks like 2025 will be an exciting year for Stamford Rugby Club.”

A contractor is due to be appointed in March and the refurbishment should be completed by the end of August.

Stamford Rugby Club was founded in 1902 and has been based at the Empingham Road playing fields for more than 60 years. It has more than 1,000 members with men’s, women’s, junior and mini teams.