Model railway enthusiasts travelled hundreds of miles to attend a popular show.

Market Deeping Model Railway Club hosted its annual show at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane at the weekend (May 10 and 11).

Chairperson of the group Peter Davies described the day as an ‘overwhelming success’.

Shaun Horrocks and Alan Melville with their model of Purgatory Peak. Photo: David Lowndes

He said: “Most model railway clubs across the country have an annual exhibition because it shows off the modelling skills of those involved and brings together modellers from across the country.

“For us in 2019 we experienced the biggest test ever in model railway history when the show was vandalised.

“We have recovered from that and we are here to showcase our skills and prove that we are a successful club.”

Members of the Market Deeping model railway club John Harrison and Aileen Frisby. Photo: David Lowndes

The two-day event drew in more than 1,500 visitors, some who had travelled across the country from Devon, Cumbria and Newcastle.

There were more than 30 layouts to look at, 21 trade stands to browse, including second-hand sales and 3D printing of buildings and locomotives.

Displays will include model versions of Peterborough East Station, Mosquito Falls, Little Lechlade and St Jude's Bay.

Market Deeping Model Railway Club has more than 70 members, with ages ranging from nine to 90.

Robin Brogden and Gary Watt from the Museum of Norman Raven with his model of Megsdorfe. Photo: David Lowndes

“Fourteen of our members are under the age of 18 which is wonderful,” said Peter.

“We are seeing all sorts of benefits from younger people in the club, not just the joy of having them involved but also of the parents.”

Stamford Model Railway Show at Welland Academy. Photo: David Lowndes

Russ Houlyby and Kim Dowden from the Sleaford club. Photo: David Lowndes

The model railway show drew in more than 1,500 people. Photo: David Lowndes

Stamford Model Railway Show at Stamford Welland Academy. Photo: David Lowndes

Michael Turnbull, Craig Tyler, Paul Hebditch and Dave Pitcher from Corby and district model railway club. Photo: David Lowndes

Trev Greenfield looking at the Spalding club's layout. Photo: David Lowndes

Howard Leader, a minature modeller from Spalding. Photo: David Lowndes

Members of the Market Deeping model railway club junior group - Kohle, Harrison, Toby and Sam. Photo: David Lowndes

Richard Westlake, Kevin Bruce and Colin Beckett from Spalding model railway club. Photo: David Lowndes

Adam White from GB Railfreight at March with his traindrivers experience. Photo: David Lowndes

Colin Postlethwaite with his model of St Seeb. Photo: David Lowndes

Glynis and Jo Stott opening the event with organiser Peter Davies. Photo: David Lowndes

Bourne railway club members Martin Reynolds, Harry Bumphrey and Steve Back with their model of Corsham. Photo: David Lowndes

