Stamford Model Railway Show held by Market Deeping Model Railway Club at Stamford Welland Academy was a success
Model railway enthusiasts travelled hundreds of miles to attend a popular show.
Market Deeping Model Railway Club hosted its annual show at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane at the weekend (May 10 and 11).
Chairperson of the group Peter Davies described the day as an ‘overwhelming success’.
He said: “Most model railway clubs across the country have an annual exhibition because it shows off the modelling skills of those involved and brings together modellers from across the country.
“For us in 2019 we experienced the biggest test ever in model railway history when the show was vandalised.
“We have recovered from that and we are here to showcase our skills and prove that we are a successful club.”
The two-day event drew in more than 1,500 visitors, some who had travelled across the country from Devon, Cumbria and Newcastle.
There were more than 30 layouts to look at, 21 trade stands to browse, including second-hand sales and 3D printing of buildings and locomotives.
Displays will include model versions of Peterborough East Station, Mosquito Falls, Little Lechlade and St Jude's Bay.
Market Deeping Model Railway Club has more than 70 members, with ages ranging from nine to 90.
“Fourteen of our members are under the age of 18 which is wonderful,” said Peter.
“We are seeing all sorts of benefits from younger people in the club, not just the joy of having them involved but also of the parents.”
