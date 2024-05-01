A musician turned primary school teacher is hosting an over 30s club night for people who can’t handle late nights anymore.

Back Before Bedtime will be staged at Mama Liz’s in Stamford and do exactly as the name suggests, sending clubbers home at 10pm for a good night’s sleep.

The event is a far cry from Rob’s younger days working as a musician in London, but the two milestones of a career change and becoming a dad sparked the idea.

Rob pictured in his younger days

He said: “In my 20s I was a musician playing gigs and releasing albums but by my early 30s I decided it was time to find a real job. I trained in London and came back to Stamford three years ago to teach at Malcolm Sargent Primary School.

“My daughter Olive was born last summer and since then I’ve definitely been getting into earlier bedtimes!”

Rob was out running with a 90s playlist for company when he came up with the idea of an over 30s club night. With his wife Harriet agreeing it was a good idea, the planning began.

Rob is hosting an over 30s club night in Stamford

Rob, 38, said: “I just thought people our age don’t want to go out late anymore and if you do go out in Stamford, you end up feeling old. You just want to leave the younger people to do their thing.

“People my age just want to dance to songs from the nineties and noughties.”

Back Before Bedtime will take place at Mama Liz’s Voodoo Lounge in North Street, Stamford on Saturday, June 22, from 6pm to 10pm. Tickets cost £5 from www.wegottickets.com/event/618689

Rob is already putting together his playlist which will feature 90s/00s pop, cheesy dance, hip hop and radio rock.

He added: “If it goes well there’s scope for doing more throughout the year.”