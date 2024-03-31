A sports club is having to reapply for planning permission to replace its ageing facilities.

Stamford Rugby Club was first given the go-ahead to build a new clubhouse at its Hambleton Road site in 2018.

Since then South Kesteven District Council has been working to transfer ownership of the land to Stamford Town Council which has delayed the process, and fundraising has been tough.

Stamford Rugby Club has unveiled plans for its new clubhouse

The planning permission expired in 2021 which is why a new application has now been submitted.

It says: “Due to the financial difficulties experienced over the last couple of years, the fundraising necessary to commence the works on the clubhouse have been slower than originally envisaged.

“In addition the section 106 money promised by the local authority was also rather slower at being processed than originally considered likely. The grant has now been approved by the council and fundraising works have commenced.”

The rugby club, based in Hambleton Road, has 700 members. Its clubhouse was originally built in 1902 and replaced in the 1970s following a fire, but is no longer fit for purpose.

If planning permission is granted again, the building will be knocked down and replaced with a bigger clubhouse incorporating a bar, kitchen, shop, changing rooms, first aid room and storage.