A card-playing club attracted new interest by taking its game on tour.

Forty-eight members of Stamford Bridge Club played at six locations around the town for the café bridge day on Friday, July 4.

Sinclairs, The Cosy Club, The London Inn, The Golden Fleece, The Tobie Norris and All Saints’ Church hosted groups of club members, who could be seen playing at cloth-covered tables and then walking between the locations.

Club member David Ogg said there were cheery waves shared as groups passed one another, as well as the sharing of ‘important details’ - such as the best cakes available at the church.

“We were also raising money for the mayor’s charities and eagerly await a final total, which will certainly be in the hundreds,” said David.

“There was the small matter of some competitive bridge too, with Graham Froggett and Ben Gibson winning by less than 1% from Mel Messenger and Karen Southwell.

“Angela Abbot and Joan Gibson were third, making it a good day for the Gibson household.”

Thanking all those who worked behind the scenes to make the day possible, participants highlighted David Banks’ role in masterminding the organisation of the day, and for totting up the results.

Hosts at each venue were Doreen Simpson, Mark Hodgson, Paul Collins, Frank Isack, Gerry Kingston and Ray Causton, who made sure timings were maintained, and that the correct cards were played against the right opponents.

Club chairman John Prior was pleased with the turnout and relieved that the weather was sunny.

He echoed general thanks to David Banks and the hosting team, adding that he was delighted to be supporting the mayor’s charities again this year, as the Stamford Bridge Club has done in previous years.