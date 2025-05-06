Foodies and gardeners will be able to enjoy a showcase of products at the return of a community event.

The Rotary Club of St Martins will host the 13th Stamford Garden and Food Fair at the town Meadows.

The event brings together stallholders showcasing their plants, garden furniture, ornaments and food along with family entertainment and a Spitfire flypast.

The 2023 event.

The event takes place on Sunday, May 11 from 10am until 4pm. Admission is free but proceeds are donated to charities chosen by the club members.

Last year’s fair raised £7,000 which was split between Coats for Kids, Stamford Household Essentials Project and an international project called World Bicycle Relief.