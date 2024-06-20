A television chef gave an enthralling talk about her life and career.

Rosemary Shrager joined the Rotary Club of Stamford last week to share her experiences of life on and off screen.

One of Rosemary’s earliest television appearances was on the reality show Ladette to Lady where she taught haute cuisine. She went on to appear as a judge on Soapstar Superchef and took part in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2012.

Val Lofthouse, Jim Gothrey, Rosemary Shrager, Mark Harris and Lynne MacSorley. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Rotary club president Val Lofthouse invited Rosemary to the meeting at Ryhall Village Hall which had an audience of about 60 people.

She said: “My daughter-in-law Steph has worked with Rosemary a number of times and I thought inviting her to give a talk would be a different way for us to raise money.

“The evening was absolutely brilliant. Rosemary is very approachable and said it was wonderful to speak to people in such a small venue where she could see their faces.

“She talked about her life, cooking, her television appearances and her new role as a crime writer.”

Rosemary was joined by her granddaughter Suki Shrager while Val’s daughter-in-law Steph Moon acted as compere for the evening.

It is thought the evening raised around £500 for Rotary charities at home and abroad.