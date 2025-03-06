A bus and coach company that has been run by a family for more than 100 years is coming to the end of the road.

Shaws Coaches was founded in 1922 by Edwin Shaw, known as Teddy, grandfather to the present partners in the business, Jane, Richard and Chris.

In a statement they said: “It is with great sadness and pride that we are announcing the closure of Shaws Coaches at the beginning of May 2025.

Harry and Edwin Shaw in the 1940s outside 49 High Street, Maxey

“Whilst we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved since Grandad Shaw bought his first charabanc with a small inheritance from a wealthy aunt, we are none of us getting any younger and, after 40 years of being on call almost 24/7, it’s time for the management team to retire and spend more time with friends and family.”

Adding that the decision wasn’t easy, with Shaws being a part of their lives since they were each born, the statement adds: “Through the years, there have been some hugely enjoyable times and we have made memories to cherish, but our overriding and abiding memories will be of our wonderfully loyal clients and staff, many of whom we are now proud to call great friends.”

Teddy Shaw had an engineering background in Yorkshire but during the First World War he was transferred to Peterborough to work for the engineering firm Peter Brotherhood.

A Baker Perkins day out in 1970

He fell for a local girl, they moved to Maxey and decided to buy their first bus, running a service into Peterborough.

After the second World War, Teddy was joined by son Harry, who took over the running of the business and built up the fleet.

Following his death in 1981, Jane, Richard and Chris inherited the business, with Richard’s wife Carol joining in 2010 and his daughter Tory joining in 2015.

Tory Griffiths with her mum, Carol, after Shaws won an award for its day trips

The company’s first holiday brochure was published in 1982, first offering six tours and more recently running 40 holidays and 400 day trips a year.

Les Staniforth behind the wheel in Scotland in 1989 or 1990

A source of pleasure and pride for the family is that some customers have been served by all four generations of Shaws, as is the fact that driver Les Staniforth, who took their first holiday tour, in April 1982, is still part of the team along with his son, Darren.

Doreen Shaw, Harry's wife, continued to be involved in the business into her 90s , and is now 94 years old

The partners are helping the team of about a dozen drivers with seeking work and references for new jobs, and after that will look forward to retirement.

A rare picture of Shaws staff together - normally they are all over the country as well as abroad

People can still book places on Shaws trips taking place until May 14 and the final Shaws holiday will depart on April 21 for Torquay. Coach hire bookings will continue until April 30.