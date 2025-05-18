Afternoon tea on a steam train - could there be a more British way to spend a Sunday afternoon?

The team at Nene Valley Railway have joined forces with Central Cafe and Tea Rooms to offer a new experience which will appeal to trainspotters and foodies alike.

We were invited to join the maiden voyage which took place on Sunday (May 11).

Afternoon tea trains will run monthly until October.

Passengers travelled in the original wood-panelled Orient Express Restaurant Car which was built in Italy in 1927. It’s a lovely setting but certainly a warm one in the bright summer sun, so make sure you dress for the weather and take a fan if you’re joining on a hot day.

After handing over our tickets we were escorted to our table which was already laid out with our afternoon tea. Not wanting to seem greedy, most people waited until we’d pulled out of the Wansford station before diving in.

The standard afternoon tea includes three savoury rolls (coronation chicken, cheese and tomato, and tuna mayo with avocado), two mini quiches, a selection of cakes (chocolate, coffee and carrot cake on this occasion), macarons, a scone with clotted cream and jam, fresh fruits and unlimited tea and coffee. Still and sparkling water were also available on request.

Tables are set before you board the train.

Anyone who has visited Central Cafe in Stamford’s Red Lion Square will know it offers amazing quality, and the same is true onboard the train.

The journey lasts around two hours so there’s plenty of time to pace yourself with the food. Passengers around us were given boxes to take home their leftovers, although I couldn’t work out why they needed to having polished off every last crumb of our own!

A gluten-free version of the afternoon tea is available and the vegetarian option features brie and cranberry, cheese and tomato and coronation chickpea rolls.

Each table receives one 70cl bottle of Prosecco or non-alcoholic Nosecco in their ticket price. Additional bottles must be pre-ordered when you purchase your tickets as there is no bar on board, so don’t forget to do so if you’re hoping for a slightly boozier afternoon. The tea and coffee does keep flowing though with Central Cafe staff regularly passing through the carriages to keep everyone topped up.

The train sets off from Wansford.

The train journey passes through Overton and Orton Mere before stopping for a short break at Nene Valley. It then travels back through Wansford and out towards Yarwell before returning to Wansford at 2pm.

For those passengers who are interested in the railway as well as the food, the Nene Valley Railway staff were a friendly crew and happy to answer questions during the journey.

The view across the Nene Valley.

The afternoon tea event will run on Sunday June 8, July 13, September 7 and October 12. Prices start at £120 for a table of two and tickets must be booked in advance at www.nvr.org.uk