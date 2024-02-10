Two colleagues are preparing for a parachute jump to help raise money for a support service.

Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire staff Angel Thomas and Erica Orme are raising money to support the work of MindSpace Stamford.

Citizens Advice has an adviser based at the charity’s premises in Broad Street.

Erica Orme

Donations can be made online at www.peoplesfundraising.com/donation/citizens-advice-south-lincolnshire

Erica said: “It’s an exciting opportunity. I have such a passion for what Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire does to help the whole community no matter who they are or what their situation is.

“Our services are key to the local community and I am excited to be a part of raising money for such a good cause.”

The jump is planned for August.