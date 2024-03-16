Two care home workers who have their dream jobs are in the finals of a county-wide competition.

Louise Green, acting home manager at Whitefriars in Stamford, is a finalist in the frontline leader category of the Lincolnshire Care Association (LinCA) Awards.

She has worked in care for 10 years and joined The Orders of St John Care Trust in 2017 as a senior carer before becoming deputy home manager at Whitefriars in April 2022 and acting home manager in January this year.

Louise Green

Louise said: “I feel humbled at being nominated for this LinCA Award.

“I am incredibly proud of my achievements and grateful to Whitefriars and OSJCT for supporting my dreams.”

She added: “My role is very rewarding and gives me a sense of warmth, gratitude, and pride.

“I enjoy making a difference, to our residents and their relatives, staff, and members of the community.”

Lucy Thorpe, of Southfield House in Spalding, has also been named as a finalist in the activities co-ordinator category.

Lucy Thorpe

“It was really special to be nominated and when I got over feeling shy about it, I felt very proud,” she said.

Lucy was nominated by home manager, Elaine Whittle, who described her as ‘a shining star’.

Lucy left a career in nursing to have children, and worked part-time as a senior carer at Southfield House when her children were at primary school.

During the pandemic, Lucy responded to the national call for nurses and worked for two years administering Covid-19 vaccinations.

But when the opportunity to become the home’s activities co-ordinator came up in 2022, Lucy was keen to return.

She said: “I’m very happy to say, I think I have the best job.”

An awards evening will take place on Thursday (March 21) at The Double Tree by Hilton in Lincoln where the winners will be announced.

A registered nurse at Wood Grange in Bourne has received a prestigious Long Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years.

Amanda Clare, now a registered nurse, started at Barchester in March 2014 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.