A well-loved local history of a town’s pubs has been refreshed and updated for a new run, almost 20 years since it was published.

Martin Smith released the Stamford Pubs & Breweries, published in 2006. The coffee table-sized 328-page book was intended as a companion volume to a 1977 book on the town.

Martin Smith will launch the book at a Stamford pub with a special promotion offer

Since then, Martin said, it has become almost impossible to get hold of, with occasional copies fetching high prices.

The book became one of the most in-demand local titles at Stamford Library until its disappearance, and after a fruitless search for the title on Abe Books, Martin decided it was time for a reprint.

It soon developed into a revised edition, with a new preface covering changes since 2006, new illustrations, a subtle redesign, and better image quality.

Second-hand copies of the book have sold for more than £100

“I’m very pleased with the new book,” said Martin, who has written several historical books on Stamford and the surrounding area.

“It’s even more impressive than the original and the printers have done a superb job, right down to the beautiful marbled end papers.”

The new book is a high-quality hardback volume expanded to 344 pages with 291 illustrations.

The reprinted version has been updated and improved

It is litho-printed on art paper with a dust jacket and a red cloth cover featuring a gold embossed Phillips beer label. It has been traditionally made with the pages sewn in sections.

Fewer than 70 copies are available, at £45 each, and can be bought from St Mary’s Books and Walker’s Books, in Stamford, as well as direct from stamfordpubs.uk

The Folkingham author is hosting a book launch at the Tobie Norris pub, in St Paul’s Street, on Friday, December 12 from 2pm to 4pm when copies will be available for a promotion cash price of £40.

The purchasers of the first five copies sold will get a free drink at the Stamford pub.