A college’s new partnership will help students forge careers in science, technology, engineering and maths sectors.

Stamford College has been welcomed as a new partner at the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology.

The college joins the eight existing education partners - the University of Lincoln, University Campus North Lincolnshire, University Centre Grimsby, Boston College, Grantham College & University Centre, Lincoln College, Riseholme College and the Lincoln UTC.

Stamford College

Stamford College, part of the Inspire Education Group, will teach students about the skills needed for a successful career in Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) sectors - specialising in health-related programmes.

Mick Lochran, director of the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology, said: “Our mission is to drive world-class technical education by creating a strong network which maximises the potential of learners, educators and employers across the county - and this partnership will only strengthen our ability to do that.

“Our education partners are the key to our dynamic success and we look forward to working with Stamford College to continue shaping the future of Stem education in Lincolnshire.”



