Comedian Josh Widdicombe returned to the theatre that gave him a “gift” of content last time he visited as he urged people to support it.

The Last Leg presenter returned to Stamford Corn Exchange for the first time after his 2019 show.

Josh Widdicombe at Stamford Corn Exchange with LincsOnline and Mercury editor Kerry Coupe

Ahead of that performance nearly five years ago, he had dined at Ask restaurant beforehand and with a gas leak at a hair salon next door, he was interviewed by Rutland & Stamford Mercury news editor Suzanne Moon as he returned to the theatre in Broad Street.

The resulting story led to Josh ending his 2019 work in progress show in Stamford - and the full tour - reciting the article he found amusing. The encounter also appeared on his Channel 4 show The Last Leg.

Stamford Corn Exchange

And last night (Wednesday, February 12), he recited the tale again, telling the sold-out audience: “Last time I was here in Stamford, I got chatting to an oddball who turned out to be a reporter for the Stamford Mercury.”

Later in the first half of the show, when an audience member left their seat, they joked with Josh that they were a reporter “off to file the story”.

In the interval, Josh gave an interview to LincsOnline - the website of the Mercury.

“You are absolutely desperate for material when you’re a comedian - it’s a very similar game to being a journalist I imagine - so it was a gift when the story appeared. I loved it!

“I genuinely didn’t realise she was a reporter although I’m sure she told me, I don’t want to get her into trouble! Maybe I was in my own head.”

Among his rider - requests ahead of a performance usually fulfilled by the hosting venue - is always a copy of the local paper so Josh had a copy of the latest Mercury to hand.

Josh Widdicombe Not My Cup of Tea tour 2025/26. Picture: Off The Kerb

Of Stamford Corn Exchange, he said: “I absolutely love this venue. It’s the third time I’ve been here and I’ll come again. The way it builds up - it’s a good atmosphere and a show can go either way but it’s good here.”

At the end of the night, he urged audience members to support the charity-run theatre, calling it a “fantastic venue, albeit a fire hazard” - referencing the steep slope down to the stage.

The show in Stamford was the second of a work in progress tour - “the best so far” - as he prepares for his tour Not My Cup of Tea. Altogether, he will perform more than 100 times this year and the beginning of next.

Josh had a cup of tea with him on stage and brought a fresh cuppa for the second half, saying he felt “so at home” he was able to bring a brew. Other topics covered during the 90-minute show included children’s parties, ageing and being a victim of crime.