A comedian who has written many best-selling children’s books is coming to Stamford.

David Walliams will perform at Stamford Corn Exchange on Friday, June 7, as the first stop on his tour celebrating the launch of his newest book, 'Astrochimp'.

David will present a one-hour storytelling, where he will read and perform some of his favourite passages from his books, both new and old.

He will also be answering questions and holding a meet and greet afterwards.

Tickets for the show, which is in partnership with Walker’s Bookshop, include a copy of David Walliams’ new book, Astrochimp and an array of his other books will also be available for purchase on the night.

David, who has sold more than 50 million copies worldwide, has had a number of his books adapted for the screen such as Grandpa's Great Escape, Mr Stink, Gangsta Granny and The Boy in the Dress.

He is well known for his work with Matt Lucas on the BBC comedy series Little Britain and Come Fly With Me as well as being a judge on TV show Britain's Got Talent on ITV.

To buy tickets or to find out more visit: https://www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/david-walliams-astrochimp-tour/.

