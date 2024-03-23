Two rotarians have been honoured with awards.

Roger Adams of the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martins and Richard Boulderstone of the Rotary Club of Stamford have both been presented with Paul Harris Fellow awards.

The awards were created in recognition of the founding member of Rotary international, Paul Harris Fellow, to celebrate outstanding contributions and people who put ‘service above self’.

Roger Adams of the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martins

Roger was recognised for his work in raising awareness of Purple for Polio, a campaign to eliminate polio throughout the world.

He has been instrumental over the years in planting thousands of crocus bulbs in prominent positions around the town.

Richard Boulderstone of the Rotary Club of Stamford

Richard was rewarded for his environmental work. He and his wife Kay purchased an area of land known as Lower Braceborough Wood and in the past three years have planted 6,000 trees to “establish and maintain a natural native woodland to support wildlife and the environment.”