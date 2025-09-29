Plans to transform an under-utilised building into a vibrant community hub have taken a step forward.

Stamford Town Council is undertaking a project to renovate The Shack on the Recreation Ground and has recently secured £17,671 from the UK Government through the Shared Prosperity Fund programme and issued by South Kesteven District Council.

The Shack working group, from left, business owner Aimee Swift, youth representative Kai Yarlett, Peter Beyer from George's Food Hub; tradesman Calm Bishop, town councillor Jonathan Waples, Nigel Harvey of Stamford Shed and Tom Deignan from Stamford College. Not pictured but part of the working group are town councillor Rhea Rayside, Helen Raymond or RAW Architecture Ltd, Sam Roddan of Art Pop-Up and Shani Storrie of MindSpace. Photo: Supplied

Combined with £15,000 from the town council, the money will be used towards planned upgrades at The Shack, including replacing old windows and doors with energy-efficient double-glazed units, installing modern heating and lighting, providing accessible toilets, and a general spruce-up.

The renovated space will also become a new site for George's Food Hub to operate from and potentially provide a location for the recently formed Stamford Shed project to help men with their mental health.

The project is being spearheaded by a working group of volunteers, and while they have a wide range of skills between them, they are also seeking support from other local residents - particularly those who are tradespeople or suppliers who could donate materials and/or skills to the project.

Stamford town councillor Jonathan Waples, who is chairperson of the working group, said: "Securing this funding is a significant milestone for the project, and the working group is extremely grateful to SKDC for awarding the grant.

“This collaborative effort, which includes representatives from the town council and local community groups, will help us create a space that benefits local residents.

“Combined with £15,000 of funding allocated previously by Stamford Town Council, we are now in a position to achieve significant improvements, but we'd obviously welcome any further help and support we can find in the community."

If you wish to volunteer your services or materials, email: cllrjwaples@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk or get in touch via Stamford Town Hall on 01780 753808.