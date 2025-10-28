Nearly 100 gifts have been created for children and military personnel in Ukraine.

The packages were assembled by the residents of Newcomb Court at Scotgate, Stamford, who made and arranged donations for their contents, and used their handicraft skills to knit winter hats and sew cushions.

Each decorated shoebox is labelled for a girl or boy, ages ranging from newborn to teenage, and contains toys, games and small items of clothing - those for the younger ones chosen to feature colourful patterns and cartoon characters to help brighten their Christmas.

Diane Forrester, front centre, with some of the Newcomb Court residents involved in creating 94 gift packages for Ukraine. Photo: Iliffe Media

There are also four large boxes of Lego for children’s hospital wards, five large boxes of art and craft materials, and a medical box.

Packages for adults include hats, warm socks and underwear, toothbrushes and paste, paracetamol, mints, notebooks, puzzles and instant meals.

Newcomb Court resident Diane Forrester coordinated the team, and said: “Everyone has worked hard and put a lot of thought and effort into what goes into the boxes.

“It’s given us extra purpose when we’ve been out doing our shopping.”

Surveying the boxes stacked up ready for collection, Brenda Hawkins added: “It makes you feel good, doing something like this.”

The team at Newcomb Court, who received support from Mountain Warehouse in Stamford High Street, Marcia May in St Mary’s Street, and North Shoes in Red Lion Square, as well as their postman Dave, are encouraging other people to get involved in a shoebox appeal for Ukraine.

Those interested can contact Fiona Parker on 07870 652594 or email fionaparker1905@icloud.com

The Newcomb Court parcels will be delivered by the volunteer community Houf (Helping Our Ukrainian Friends), who will collect and transport the boxes with other hospital aid into Ukraine, where another charity, Sustain, will distribute the gifts.