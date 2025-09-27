A community shop and café has been named the Mercury’s Small Business of the Year 2025.

With 10 entries to the category and three strong runners up, the five-year-old Bythams Community Shop and Café in Castle Bytham impressed the judges and was named winner at the Mercury Business Awards final at Rutland Hall Hotel on Friday night (September 19).

Members of the team joined chairman of South Kesteven District Council Ian Selby and Coun Paul Stokes, who presented the award on stage in front of some 200 guests.

The Bythams Community Shop team receiving the Small Business of the Year award from SKDC chairman Ian Selby and Coun Paul Fellows. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Ian Dugmore, company secretary for Bythams Community Shop and Café said it was “a pleasure and honour to accept the award on behalf of a lot of people”.

“Those deserving recognition are the people who had the imagination and energy to establish a community shop and the people who have helped in the various roles to run the shop and café for the past five years.”

To find out who all this year’s winners were, click here

Ian added that he was really proud, for what they had achieved together in the community and that their aim was to make sure the shop and café will be a sustainable business so that it remains an asset to the community for many more years to come.

Runners up in the award were Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford, and Owen Thomas Door Painting of Uppingham.