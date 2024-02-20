Scouts and college students support Stamford Cemetery tree planting
Eight hundred trees have been planted as part of a community project.
Volunteers attended two planting sessions at Stamford Cemetery this week alongside members of Stamford Town Council.
A selection of field maple, hawthorn, hazel, blackthorn, geulder rose and dog rose saplings have been planted along the top boundary fence of the cemetery in Radcliffe Road. They were provided by Lincolnshire County Council.
On Sunday children and leaders from the 2nd Stamford Scouts joined members of the public to help out followed by Stamford College students on Monday.
Town councillor Amanda Wheeler said: “It was a lovely positive experience and we were really pleased to have such a range of people come along to help out.”
A couple of Elizabeth Road residents whose gardens back on to the cemetery raised concerns about the hedge growing through onto their land. Council contractors have agreed to install mesh between the hedging and fence to alleviate the problem.
Amanda, who serves on the town council's climate action committee, hopes to arrange another community planting project between the town meadows and the Freeman’s Meadow. She added: “We are always keen to plant wherever we can.”