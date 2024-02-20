Eight hundred trees have been planted as part of a community project.

Volunteers attended two planting sessions at Stamford Cemetery this week alongside members of Stamford Town Council.

A selection of field maple, hawthorn, hazel, blackthorn, geulder rose and dog rose saplings have been planted along the top boundary fence of the cemetery in Radcliffe Road. They were provided by Lincolnshire County Council.

Volunteers planted trees at Stamford Cemetery. Photo: Rutland and Stamford Sound

On Sunday children and leaders from the 2nd Stamford Scouts joined members of the public to help out followed by Stamford College students on Monday.

Town councillor Amanda Wheeler said: “It was a lovely positive experience and we were really pleased to have such a range of people come along to help out.”

A couple of Elizabeth Road residents whose gardens back on to the cemetery raised concerns about the hedge growing through onto their land. Council contractors have agreed to install mesh between the hedging and fence to alleviate the problem.

Helpers from 2nd Stamford Scouts

Zaskia and Holly Seaton help to plant trees

Town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg

Day two of the tree planting

Trees have been planted along the boundary of Stamford Cemetery

Amanda, who serves on the town council's climate action committee, hopes to arrange another community planting project between the town meadows and the Freeman’s Meadow. She added: “We are always keen to plant wherever we can.”