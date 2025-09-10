A parade and open air service of remembrance are to be held to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The community is invited to gather at Stamford War Memorial from 10.30am on Sunday (September 14) for the event which begins with a mayoral procession from the Town Hall to Broad Street.

Poppy petals scatter over the war memorial in Broad Street at Remembrance Sunday

The Mayor of Stamford, Coun Amanda Wheeler, will officially open the event.

A parade will then set off from Star Lane, featuring personnel from RAF Wittering, members of the Royal British Legion and local cadets.

A commemorative service with readings will follow from the balcony of Browne’s Hospital.

A Remembrance Day parade passes Stamford War Memorial

As part of the ceremony, Stamford’s poet laureate, Ross Ayres, will read a specially written poem and wreaths will be laid at the war memorial, and a two-minute silence will be observed.

The Battle of Britain took place between July and October 1940 during the Second World War and was the first major battle fought entirely in the air.

Broad Street and Star Lane will be closed to traffic from 7am to around 1.30pm on Sunday, while parking bays on Broad Street will be suspended from 6pm on Saturday (September 13).