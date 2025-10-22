A community came together to help a resident raise money in memory of her husband who died from sepsis.

Oundle residents took part in the Run, Ride and Raffle on Sunday (October 19) to support Wendy Gooding’s fundraising efforts for UK Sepsis Trust.

Wendy’s husband Guy died from sepsis in January 2017, aged 58, after a short three-day illness.

The Oundle community came together to help a resident in their fundraising efforts. Photo: Submitted

Since then, she has raised more than £19,000 for the charity and nearly £1,000 over the weekend.

This year, participants were invited to run or ride as many laps as they could of a 10-mile course before enjoying burgers, sausages, beer and cakes.

“We lost Guy far too soon,” said Wendy.

Wendy Gooding has organised Run, Ride & Raffle in memory of her husband Guy. Photo: Submitted

“This was a very special event for friends and family to came together to remember Guy at an event he would have loved to be in attendance at.

“I also hope this has helped raises awareness of sepsis to others, helping to save future lives.”

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that arises when the body’s response to an infection harms its own tissues and organs.

Wendy's husband died after a short three-day illness in 2017. Photo: Submitted

It affects around 245,000 people in the UK each year, claiming 48,000 lives.

Sepsis can lead to shock, multiple organ failure and death if it is not recognised early and treated promptly.

Guy has been described as a devoted husband, brother and uncle who spent many evenings and weekends travelling across the country to support his nieces and nephews in their sporting pursuits.

Nearly £1,000 was raised on Sunday. Photo: Submitted

He was himself a water skier and known for his fitness, enthusiasm and zest for life. He lived in Oundle with Wendy for more than 30 years.

He had been out cycling more than 100 miles, running and attending the gym in the week before he fell ill.

Despite being taken to hospital by ambulance after feeling unwell, Guy died just days later.

Since Guy’s death, Wendy has devoted herself to raising awareness of sepsis.

Each year she organises Run and Ride for Guy in his honour. During the Covid-19 pandemic she sewed for local scrub hubs and made and sold face coverings to raise money for the UK Sepsis Trust.

Dr Ron Daniels, founder and chief medical officer of the UK Sepsis Trust, said: “We are incredibly moved by Wendy’s dedication and commitment.

“Her efforts in honouring Guy’s memory and raising awareness of sepsis are truly inspiring.

“Wendy’s support will allow us to continue our vital work, helping our health service save lives and improve outcomes for the thousands of people affected by this condition every year.”