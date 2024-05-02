Stamford Supports Ukraine team up with Colsterworth firm to create new stretchers for injured troops
A fundraising tombola and a company which makes curtains for lorries are helping to supply stretchers for wounded soldiers.
Stamford Supports Ukraine held a fundraising tombola at the town’s Morrisons store on Saturday (April 27).
It raised £528 which will go towards a new design of stretchers that volunteers are making in Stamford for frontline troops in Ukraine.
They have designed by Mark Lawrence, of Colsterworth-based The Side Curtain Company, using off-cuts of material which is used to make side-curtains on lorries.
A group of Ukrainian ladies based in the Stamford area has been making stretchers, helped by local volunteers.
“It’s a great use of a product which would otherwise go into landfill,” said SSU’s Anne-Marie Hammill.
“These stretchers have been very well received by troops on the frontline and we continue to make as many as our volunteers can and get them shipped out.”