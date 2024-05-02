A fundraising tombola and a company which makes curtains for lorries are helping to supply stretchers for wounded soldiers.

Stamford Supports Ukraine held a fundraising tombola at the town’s Morrisons store on Saturday (April 27).

It raised £528 which will go towards a new design of stretchers that volunteers are making in Stamford for frontline troops in Ukraine.

Ann Redford won the tombola star prize. She is pictured with her husband Dennis and Stamford Supports Ukraine volunteer Catalina

They have designed by Mark Lawrence, of Colsterworth-based The Side Curtain Company, using off-cuts of material which is used to make side-curtains on lorries.

A group of Ukrainian ladies based in the Stamford area has been making stretchers, helped by local volunteers.

To sponsor a stretcher, or make a donation, click here.

Ukrainian and local members of the Stamford Supports Ukraine group test out the new design of stretchers

“It’s a great use of a product which would otherwise go into landfill,” said SSU’s Anne-Marie Hammill.

“These stretchers have been very well received by troops on the frontline and we continue to make as many as our volunteers can and get them shipped out.”