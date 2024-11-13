A company director was awarded a scout badge for DIY after his team helped out a town group.

Ten workers from property company Carter Jonas spent a morning painting the scout hut in Empingham Road, Stamford.

2nd Stamford Scouts also received a new work surface and cupboards, which were fitted by Simmotech Limited, to spruce up the kitchen.

Tim Spencer receives a DIY badge from scout leader Jan Simmonds.

Scout leader Jan Simmonds said: “We are very grateful to the Carter Jonas volunteers for their time and also to Stamford suppliers PaintWell and AB Builders who kindly donated the paint.”

IT director Tim Spencer received the DIY badge on behalf of his team.

The scout group is currently raising money to rebuild their headquarters. Donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/2ndstamfordscouts

The newly-painted scout hut.

Do you have a news story to share? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk