People are concerned about a lack of same-day NHS care for urgent health issues.

That was the finding of a survey of more than 1,000 people in Oakham who spoke with Healthwatch Rutland.

While the majority of patients are satisfied with their medical care in Rutland, and patients are more confident and happier to see other appropriate health care professionals than previously, many still value face-to-face appointments.

Rutland Memorial Hospital

Working with Oakham Medical Practice Patient Participation Group, Healthwatch Rutland interviewed 82 people during six visits in August and September.

In addition, 1,055 people completed an online survey, which showed 82 per cent were generally happy with the quality of medical care they receive.

During the visits to the GP practice in Cold Overton Road, equal numbers said they found it easy to make an appointment, as those who found it difficult.

But in the online survey, only 33 per cent said they found it easy, and 66 per cent said they found it difficult.

Among the issues that most concerned people was the belief that there was a lack of same-day care available for an urgent health issue.

When asked ‘what one thing about the medical care practice would you change?’, the largest proportion (42 per cent) responded that they wanted more appointments to be made available.

“By engaging with so many people, we can confidently report that many patients have appreciated the efforts made by staff to improve the service,” said Janet Underwood, who chairs Healthwatch Rutland.

She added: “We know, however, that there are some seemingly intractable issues faced by many practices including Oakham Medical Practice: how to improve the access to appointments that patients ask for, while at the same time offering continuity of care by named professionals.”

Aside from same-day appointments, Healthwatch Rutland recommended to the NHS that signs are improved at Rutland Memorial Hospital - also in Cold Overton Road - to provide more appropriate entrances for wheelchairs, and adding signs at Oakham Medical Practice about opening hours and out-of-hours contact details.

Following its recent drop-in sessions at Oakham and Uppingham, Healthwatch Rutland has announced a series of new dates for people to give feedback on local NHS health services.

• December 6, 10am-midday – Ketton Library

• December 11, 10am-1pm – Greetham Community Centre – Dementia Awareness Event

• December 14, 10am-midday – Ryhall Library

• January 12, 10.30am-midday – Chater Lodge Community Coffee Morning