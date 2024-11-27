An afternoon of festive music will raise funds for charities.

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke will be hosting a festive concert in the Town Hall on Sunday, December 1 from 4pm to 5.30pm.

It will raise money for Coun Cooke’s chosen mayoral charities, MindSpace and Magpas Air Ambulance.

Stamford Town Hall

Advance tickets cost £12 for adults and include a glass of wine or soft drink, and £6 for school-age children.

Cash-only on the door prices will be £15 and £7.50 for children.

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke, said: “I’m pleased to host this important event which is the perfect opportunity to kick off the festive season with some incredible performances while helping to raise vital funds for both important charities.”

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/highnotesmusicsociety/1443284.

Are you holding an event? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.



