Crowds enjoyed breathtaking displays and patriotic pageantry during the annual Battle Proms Picnic Concert.

Thousands of people attended the event at Burghley Park near Stamford on Saturday evening (July 12).

This year’s concert commemorated the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special Vintage Spectacular, inviting visitors to revive the spirit of the 1940s through uplifting performances and immersive wartime displays.

Battle Proms 2025 returns to Burghley House, near Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Battle Proms Belles kicked off the event supported by the energetic Victory Swing dancers, who also led dance workshops in the new ‘jazz and jive’ tent ahead of the concert.

The Suffolk Living History Regiment and US infantry group the Big Red One brought history to life while parachutists from the Red Devils also dropped in on the action. This year they were joined by guests from American parachute team the Golden Knights who were visiting the UK to take part in an Armed Forces competition.

The packed orchestral programme included The Great Escape and 633 Squadron, Holst’s Jupiter and classic operatic arias by soprano Denise Leigh.

The evening ended beneath a sky filled with fireworks.

Event spokesperson Emma Dexter said: “The event was absolutely wonderful. It’s always wonderful to visit Burghley because it’s such a stunning setting and the audience is always lovely.”

Donations were taken on the night for SSAFA the Armed Forces Charity totaling more than £8,000.

Frank Warren as Battle Proms 2025 returns to Burghley House, near Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Ian and Lesley Warren and Pat Kirby as Battle Proms 2025 returns to Burghley House, near Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Laura Humphrey and Brooke, seven, as Battle Proms 2025 returns to Burghley House, near Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

