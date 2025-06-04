Controversy and confusion surround a town site earmarked for development, after a council published conflicting information about how it will be used.

Exeter Fields comprises 22 acres of farmland off Empingham Road, Stamford, between the Taylor Wimpey estate and the A1.

According to a report into land allocations for a new version of the South Kesteven Local Plan, half of Exeter Fields will be used for 105 properties, and the other half for developments that support employment.

But when South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee meets on Thursday next week (June 12), it will see a different report written by the council’s planning department recommending Exeter Fields is used for 268 homes.

Back in 2012, when permission was granted for the neighbouring Taylor Wimpey estate, Exeter Fields was set aside for industrial and commercial use to help provide employment locally.

But landowners Commercial Estates Group and Cecil Estate Family Trust eventually said there had been no commercial interest in the site, and last year suggested an alternative plan - another housing estate which they call Stamford Gateway.

Of the 268 homes they propose, 80 would be ‘affordable’ and there would be an 80-bed care home, shops and community buildings, and potential for a GP surgery.

South Kesteven District and Lincolnshire County Council Richard Cleaver (Ind) is among those who have been campaigning for the site to be kept for commercial use.

Responding to the recommendation, he said: “I’m frustrated and cross that national planning policy to build more homes is such that South Kesteven District Council officers feel they have to recommend granting planning permission.”

He added that there is enough new housing being built in Stamford, including 1,350 at Stamford North, between Little Casterton Road and Ryhall Road, and 650 homes at Quarry Farm, between Casterton Road and Little Casterton Road. Meanwhile, he said, few sites remain allocated for employment, other than part of St Martin’s Park in Barnack Road.

Stamford town councillor Peter Copley is also concerned about a lack of employment opportunities, and fears Stamford is becoming a town for commuters and retirees. He and other members of the town council’s planning committee have sent a letter to SKDC’s planning chief outlining concerns.

He said: “We acknowledge there is no doubt that housing generates greater returns for landowners and developers resulting in no new employment space having been built in Stamford for at least 10 years. Local agents complain of lack of supply to meet a pretty constant demand.

“The planning system is in place to protect land uses to ensure there is sufficient land for a variety of uses. South Kesteven District Council planning committee have a duty to control the use of land in the public interest.”

A spokesperson for SKDC said if the plans for 268 homes are approved on Thursday next week, the Local Plan will need to be amended to reflect the change.

