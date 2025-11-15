Like-minded businesses in the construction industry are invited to connect and promote their services.

Tom Bardwell, of Torney Ltd, and Matt Leeton, of Seven Bespoke Joinery, have joined forces to launch the Stamford Connect networking event.

The first event will take place from 1pm to 4pm on Friday, December 5, at Paten and Co just off Red Lion Square in Stamford.

Stamford Connect. Photo: Supplied

After having been to other networking events further afield, the pair came up with the idea for Stamford Connect after a chat at Blackstone’s Football Club, which both companies sponsor.

The aim was to collaborate and to host a relaxed and informal event where their existing clients and other Stamford-area construction industry businesses could promote their services and products, facilitate new partnerships, and support business growth.

Matt said: “We named this ‘Stamford Connect’ for obvious reasons and hope this can be a friendly setting for like minded businesses to build relationships and trust with others with similar mindsets.”

Stamford Connect is planned to become a regular event and businesses interested in attending the first gathering should respond by November 21 to Jordan@sbj-ltd.co.uk or 07498 733 094.