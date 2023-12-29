A man who rescued a couple from a stranded car has warned of the dangers of deep water.

A call was made to the emergency services just after midday on Wednesday (December 27) after a couple became stranded in a flooded ford just outside of North Witham which resulted in their car quickly filling with water.

Forestry contractor Kevin Russell was at his farm nearby in Church Street when he heard a commotion.

Forestry contractor Kevin Russell rescuing a couple from a car stuck in a ford

Kevin, 48, said: “I was in the yard working when I heard police sirens and saw flashing lights.

“In the middle of the river was a vehicle which had become wedged under the bridge.

“In it was quite an elderly couple who were obviously in some distress.”

What the ford looked like in July 2021. Photo: Google

Officers at the scene were waiting on the fire brigade to get the couple from the car.

Having rescued a number of vehicles and people from the ford before, Kevin decided he could help using his telehandler.

“I reached the machine over and they were able to climb into the bucket,” he said.

Although shaken, the pair weren’t injured and were grateful for Kevin’s rescue.

"Ford sign where a road briefly has to pass through a small stream/river, in Lincolnshire,England."

Kevin believes at the time of the rescue the river was about 4ft deep and had a strong current, which pushed the vehicle against the bridge.

Although it was flooded at the time, he says the ford is quite deceptive by appearing shallow at the edge but quickly becoming deep in the middle.

He said: “That’s what a lot of people don’t realise.

“In the middle it has the strongest current.”

A special mention goes out to a local farmer in #Colsterworth for rescuing two people after their car got stranded in a river ford. Water was quickly filling the inside of the car and with the use of his telehandler, the local farmer was able to get them out unharmed.



3/4 pic.twitter.com/NMm8a8NS6w — Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) December 27, 2023

Kevin estimates the ford kills 50 cars a year.

“The problem is when there’s an accident on the A1 sat navs send people through,” he said.

Lincolnshire Police thanked Kevin on X, formerly Twitter, for his help.

“Heavy rain and strong winds clearly won't dampen our community spirit here in Lincolnshire,” a spokesperson said.

“Thank you.”