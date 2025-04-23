An embodiment of King Richard III will appear for the 550th anniversary of a historic venue.

Browne’s Hospital in Broad Street, Stamford, which still operates as an almshouse today, was founded by Stamford wool merchant William Browne in 1475 and 10 years later it was granted a charter by Richard III - only a few months before his defeat and death at the Battle of Bosworth.

British Museum curator Dr Gareth Williams is helping to celebrate the two anniversaries by appearing at Browne’s Hospital dressed as Richard III for a talk called ‘The Night Before Bosworth’.

Inside Browne's Hospital in Broad Street

Those coming along can learn more about the last English king to be killed in battle, and how his death in 1485 was viewed as the end of the Middle Ages.

The question of whether Richard was a ruthless murderer or victim of Tudor propaganda will also be considered, with the audience invited to engage in a discussion at the end of the presentation.

The talk is on Saturday, May 10, at 7.30pm at Browne’s Hospital in Broad Street. Access to the listed building is up the stone steps to the front.

Browne's Hospital is turning 550 years old

Tickets priced £10 are available from Stamford Arts Centre or through the link tinyurl.com/BrownesR3

Browne’s Hospital will re-open to visitors on the April and May Bank holidays and then every Saturday from the beginning of June until the end of September.