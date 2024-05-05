Many people in Lincolnshire and Rutland are borrowing money to pay essential bills, according to a debt and poverty charity.

Simon Jary, manager of Christians Against Poverty (CAP) based at St George’s Church in Stamford, says the cost of living crisis is far from over for those on low incomes.

He added: "The stigma around debt and poverty means many people feel ashamed and as a result don’t come forward for help.

Simon Jary of Christians Against Poverty

“All of us living in our area can play our part in changing that by working together to support and encourage our friends, family and people in our community who are struggling financially.

“We can show them love and understanding and point them towards free, friendly and professional help.

According to CAP’s latest YouGov polling, in the East of England one in five people are struggling with debt repayments.

Many are using credit to pay for monthly bills while 12 per cent skipped meals at least once a month.

Simon, from Spalding, said: “This new report shows what we are already seeing on the ground at Christians Against Poverty here in Stamford, that many households we visit just don't have enough income to cover their essential costs right now. “

He added: “At CAP we find the main reason for debt is living on a low income alongside other aspects that impact people’s finances.

“It could be that they have been made redundant, are going through a relationship breakdown, suffered an injury or long term illness or a loved one has passed away, resulting in less household income.”

The report looked at 10 years worth of data and also found those in low income jobs were often most affected and that employment doesn’t necessarily protect against the impact of low incomes and debt.

Christians Against Poverty runs free debt advice, money coaching and life skills groups several times a year and has free support and guidance online at capuk.org/help.

“By encouraging local people in our community to get support you could be the reason they seek free help,” said Simon.

“You can help us change lives and bring freedom from debt and poverty to more local people.

“Together, we can fight against poverty in Stamford and the surrounding area.”



