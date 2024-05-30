A military organisation is looking for help to uphold a tradition dating back more than a century.

The Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion needs new standard bearers to carry its flag at special occasions.

Branch secretary Matt Wade said: “The standard has been lowered to remember those who have fallen in the line of duty for over 100 years and we are looking for someone to support this vital role.

The Royal British Legion flag is lowered

“The main aspect is to parade the standard at local and national commemorations and ceremonies including the mayor’s parade and Armistice Day.”

Volunteers will receive full training but must be physically strong and able to carry the standard in all weathers.

To find out more about the role email stamford.secretary@rbl.community