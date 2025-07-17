People are being invited to design a charity Christmas card that will go on sale in the community.

MindSpace Stamford, the mental health and wellbeing charity, would like to sell at two or more card designs in the run-up to Christmas to raise funds.

It is launching a Christmas card design competition with two age categories – one for children, and another for adults aged 18 and over.

MindSpace Stamford is inviting people to take part in a Christmas card competition. Image: Submitted by MindSpace Stamford

The team at MindSpace will choose at least two winners, who will have their designs turned into cards.

Pip Tiffin from the charity said: “We are very excited to see the designs that people will come up with.

“There is no set theme. It could be something from a lovely festive scene of Stamford, to a bright, bold reindeer.

“It is a chance to explore your creative side and come up with something colourful that will help spread Christmas cheer.”

Pip said MindSpace services are in higher demand at Christmas because more people can experience stress, loneliness, and personal struggles over the festive period, and so having cards on sale will raise additional funds for the local support the charity provides.

She added that people’s design entries should be drawn or painted to fit within a box on the competition form, available to collect from MindSpace in Broad Street, Stamford, or downloaded from www.mindspacestamford.com.

No glitter or collage can be used due to the printing processes that will be used.

Completed entries can be dropped back into MindSpace or at The Place in St Mary’s Street, or emailed to info@mindspacestamford.com