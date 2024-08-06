A familiar face has been appointed as the new town clerk for Stamford.

Sarah Dorson has worked for Stamford Town Council for seven years and spent the past few months as acting town clerk since the retirement of Patricia Stuart-Mogg.

She has now been chosen to take up the role permanently.

Sarah said: “It is a privilege to formally accept the role of town clerk and as a Stamfordian I am proud to have this opportunity to play a key part in shaping the future of Stamford Town Council and the town.

“Along with my team and our hard-working elected councillors, I look forward to working hard on behalf of the community to improve the experience of Stamford residents.

“Stamford is filled with people who have a great pride in our beautiful town and I believe it’s such an exciting time to work together to maintain and develop initiatives which help to make Stamford such a great place for everyone who lives or who spends time here.”

The role of town clerk and responsible financial officer involves looking after the daily operations of the council, ensuring compliance with its legal obligations and responsibilities, managing strategy and providing support to elected councillors.

Having previously served as deputy town clerk, Sarah holds a certificate in local council administration. Earlier this year she completed a project to locate the graves of more than 300 stillborn babies at Stamford Cemetery.

She will continue in the role of burial clerk for the council.