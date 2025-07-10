Church leaders have asked a council to pay for its floodlight repairs despite there being no paperwork to back up an apparent agreement for the council to do so.

All Saints’ Church has asked Stamford Town Council for financial help after experiencing problems with its outdoor lighting.

The church believes it has an on-going agreement for the council to fund the maintenance costs for the lights, but no one can find any evidence of it.

All Saints’ Church in Stamford.

Town clerk Sarah Dorson explained the request to councillors at a meeting last week but told them she hadn’t been able to find any invoices to show how much the council had paid in the past. All she could find was an email from the former town clerk asking the church to “send the invoice and the council will pay it”.

Mrs Dorson added: “Invoices have been paid but I don’t know what they have been put under.”

Mayor Amanda Wheeler agreed to look into the issue further after several councillors questioned why the taxpayer should be footing the bill.

Who do you think should pay for the repairs? Share your thoughts in the comments below.