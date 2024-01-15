Plans to expand a town car park are back up for discussion - four years after being put forward.

A hundred new parking spaces were announced for Stamford in March 2020 as part of plans to boost trade.

These were for land next to the existing car park at the Cattle Market, behind the town meadows.

Cattle Market car park in Stamford

However, during the coronavirus pandemic the plans were put on hold.

South Kesteven District Council, which is the car park operator, is now revisiting the expansion plans but this time for 80 spaces.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Richard Cleaver (Ind) said: “An extension to the South Kesteven District Council-operated Cattle Market car park in Stamford is at the feasibility stage with designs being considered and costed with a view to selecting a preferred scheme soon.

An aerial view of the Cattlemarket car park in Stamford. Photo: Google

“Funding of about £500,000 for this is expected to be on the agenda for a decision at the budget setting meeting of the full council in February.”

The district council has commissioned an independent car parking capacity study.

There are currently 802 bays spread out across the six council-run pay and display car parks in the town.

According to Coun Cleaver the extension would only go ahead if the impartial review indicates a need for it.

Red Lion Square setts being stored in Cattle Market in 2022

“An additional 80 spaces are envisaged, which would make a substantial difference to the availability of parking in the town.

“However, I am aware that our long stay car parks always have spaces available except during peak times on Fridays and Saturdays,” he said.

If the project goes ahead, it would be onto a hardstanding section of wasteland known as Buddleia Park. This land was also used to store the setts from Red Lion Square during the resurfacing work in 2022.

South Kesteven District Council could soon be putting up prices for its pay-and-display car parks in Stamford.

