The proposed closure of a town bridge for seven weeks over summer has been confirmed despite a push to change the plans.

Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con) described Lincolnshire County Council’s plans to close Stamford Town Bridge for repair work - initially thought to be for six weeks - as “madness”.

Stamford’s two county councillors, Richard Cleaver (Ind) and Kelham Cooke (Con) asked highways to change the plans fearing the effect it will have on town businesses.

The diversion will be in place throughout the seven weeks

Stamford Town Bridge will be closed for half of July and the whole of August

Yet the council has told residents that the work to re-waterproof the bridge will start on July 14 under a full road closure up to September 1.

The main diversion route for motorists will send them on a large loop out of Stamford via the A1175 Kettering Road and A1.

They will then head back into town along Tinwell Road, West Street and East Street before using the A1175 Brazenose Lane, St Leonard’s Street and Wharf Road.

Pedestrian diversion routes through the Meadows and across Albert Bridge

An alternative diversion route will also be in place in the town centre using the B1081 Scotgate, All Saints Street and St Mary’s Street and St Mary’s Hill.

Pedestrians will be asked to cross the River Welland via the Meadows or Albert Bridge.

During the closure, The George Hotel at Stamford will be carrying out maintenance work on their Gallows structures across High Street St Martin’s on two Sundays.

The diversion for the George Hotel works which will close a section of High Street St Martins on two Sundays

This will need an additional road closure on High Street St Martin’s up to the Water Street junction with an additional diversion on these days along Water Street and Daniel Court (B1443). The date of these works is yet to be confirmed.

“There will inevitably be disruption, including noise and dust, during the works,” the letter said.

“However, we will do our best to keep these to a minimum.

“This includes implementing signed diversion routes during closures and doing our absolute best to carry the scheme out as quickly and efficiently as possible.”