An authority leader is ‘disappointed’ that neighbouring Rutland County Council has decided not to merge with Lincolnshire - but says he respects the decision.

Coun Ashley Baxter (Independent), who represents the Market Deeping and West Deeping ward on South Kesteven District Council, added he believes that Rutland would be ‘better off’ joining Lincolnshire.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Coun Ashley Baxter. Photo LDRS

At a meeting on Thursday, November 20, members of SKDC discussed its final local government reorganisation proposal, before it is formally considered at next week's Extraordinary Cabinet meeting.

The Government has asked all district councils across the country to put forward plans to merge together into larger unitary authorities as part of the biggest shake-up to local government in a generation.

Coun Baxter that SKDC would still be going ahead with its proposal for a South Lincolnshire Council, but without Rutland which recently ruled itself out of merging with Lincolnshire.

Under the revised plans, this South Lincolnshire Council would be formed by combining South Kesteven District Council, South Holland District Council and North Kesteven District Council.

A second council - formed from West Lindsey, East Lindsey, the City of Lincoln and Boston - would cover the north of the county.

North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire councils would remain separate authorities.

As well as considering South Lincolnshire, Rutland has been working with councils in Melton, Charnwood and North West Leicestershire to draw up a proposal for a new unitary council covering North Leicestershire and Rutland.

Meanwhile, Stamford and Rutland MP Alicia Kearns has called for a referendum to discover whether Rutland and South Lincolnshire should merge.

Coun Baxter said: “I’m disappointed but I didn’t make the criteria and I understand that to ask an organisation which is on the other side of the invitation boundary could be problematic.

“I still think that Rutland would be better off with South Lincolnshire, but we need to do what’s best for Kesteven residents and the residents for the rest of south Lincolnshire, and this is the best proposal available.”

After the meeting, Coun Baxter said he was pleased that most councillors had backed the revised proposal.

He added: “I’m really encouraged from the support we got from Labour, Conservative, Lib Dem, and obviously independents.

“It was almost unanimous and I’m really pleased that we’ve got a good proposal that keeps local government local in Lincolnshire and when this is all done and dusted, I think it will be the best proposal.

“It will be the best answer to delivering services for residents in our area.”

Coun Lee Steptoe (Labour), who represents the Grantham Earlesfield ward, said he had been 'consistently' against local government reorganisation, but acknowledged that it was 'rapidly coming down the tracks'.

Coun Steptoe added: “I opposed the inclusion of Rutland in March, as did others. I was in a minority at the time. That’s democracy folks.

“There’s no need to rehearse what’s gone on with Rutland. I’ll just say I think it’s been a little bit of a circus, but then again I’m an outsider looking in. Rutland has fallen by the wayside. I purely personally welcome that.

“This is the best possible compromise - and that’s the game that we’re in now - compromise - whether we like that or not.

“As the leader has said very clearly, it keeps the council as local as possible and broadly within a South Lincolnshire - if you stretch it a bit - authority.”

Coun Sarah Trotter, leader of the Conservative group at the district council, said she agreed with the Labour group on this matter.

Coun Trotter, who represents the Lincrest ward, added: “I do support it. It is the best option personally.

“I am relieved that Rutland has been taken about for similar issues that’s been raised, by my lonely colleague Coun Lee Steptoe.

“Who would have thought Labour and Conservative would agree with each other?”

Coun Richard Cleaver (independent), who represents the Stamford St Johns ward, said he 'supported' the proposal but said it represented a continued 'hollowing out' of local government.

He added: “I think our residents will look at this proposal. They will look at the Government’s criteria and they will see that very clearly.

“There’s nothing in there about protecting the non-statory services that are important to our residents.

“Libraries, arts, leisure, culture, leisure centres, swimming pools. Those are the things that I am constantly hearing about as a district councillor and as a county councillor that are important to people.

“There’s nothing in what the Government has said about how those get protected and how they’re looked after. This is all about statutory services and efficiency.”

But Coun Ben Green (Reform UK), criticised the district council for asking Rutland County Council to merge with Lincolnshire in the original plan and said it was 'doomed' to fail from the start.

The Isaac Newton ward councillor added: “You pressed ahead without consent, issuing plaintive press releases, begging Rutland to join your crusade, only to end in confusion, embarrassment, and a submission now fit only for the shredder.

“This was not fate. It was mismanagement - a failure of diplomacy so complete that Rutland County Council’s own leader accuses Councillor Baxter of bullying. That’s not a negotiation. That’s detonating your own case.”

After the meeting, Coun Baxter was asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service about the allegations of bullying against the leader of Rutland County Council, Gale Waller (Liberal Democrat).

He said: “I haven’t spoken to her about what she said about bullying. I don’t understand what she’s talking about.”

Councillors will formally consider the proposal at an Extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Monday, November 24.