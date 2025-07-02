A bin for incontinence products has been installed in a public toilet.

Stamford Town Council made the purchase for the men’s facilities in Red Lion Square after noticing an increase in the number of products being disposed of in the general waste bin.

The £127 bin will offer a more discrete way for people to dispose of their waste and meet health and safety requirements.

The toilets in Red Lion Square

The Prostate Cancer UK charity is currently running a Boys Need Bins campaign to raise awareness of male incontinence and the need for sanitary bins in male toilets. Campaigners hope the government will introduce a law stating that all public toilets must have them.

