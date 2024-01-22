Council tax is set to be pushed up to cover costs of services including bin collections, leisure centres and street cleaning.

South Kesteven District Council is asking people living and working in the district for their views on putting up council tax by three per cent.

This equates to an increase of £5.31 for properties in band D for 2024 to 2025 - just over 10p a week.

Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind), leader of the council and cabinet member for property and public engagement, said: “An increase of three per cent per band D property in South Kesteven District Council’s element of council tax will generate around £332,000 of additional income.

“This will help the council continue to provide those day-to-day services we all rely on, such as refuse collection, street cleaning and CCTV.

“It will also contribute towards the costs of providing many other services supporting communities across South Kesteven, including leisure and arts centres.”

The South Kesteven District Council cabinet. From left: Coun Patsy Ellis, Coun Rhys Baker, Coun Phil Dilks, Coun Richard Cleaver, Coun Ashley Baxter, Coun Rhea Rayside, Coun Paul Stokes and Coun Philip Knowles.

If approved, the average council tax a household pays for services provided by the district will jump from £178.58 to £183.89 a year.

The increase for households in bands A, B and C would be less than £5.31 a year, while those in bands E, F, G and H would see an average increase of more than £5.31 - but not higher than £10.62.

The South Kesteven District Council share of council tax accounts for about nine per cent of the total bill.

The majority goes to Lincolnshire County Council, with contributions to Lincolnshire Police, and town and parish councils.

Coun Cleaver said: “In common with many organisations across the public and private sector, the council has been subject to increases in energy costs and inflationary pressures.

“We remain determined to maintain services at current levels, while at the same time delivering on council priorities and ambitions.”

The consultation is open until Friday next week (February 2) and can be completed here.

The results will be considered by the cabinet with a recommendation to the full council for a final decision at its meeting on February 29.

For a paper copy of the survey, contact the council’s communications team on 01476 406080.

Stamford Town Council will increase tax by 57 pence per week to pay for public toilets, sports fields and its museum project.

